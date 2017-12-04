FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to 'closely monitor' impact of US tax reform: Moscovici
December 4, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU to 'closely monitor' impact of US tax reform: Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union “will closely monitor” the impact of the United States’ tax reform adopted by the Senate at the weekend to assess its impact on the U.S. deficit and on global tax rules, the EU tax commissioner said on Monday.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We don’t discuss the full right of the United States to deliver on their own tax rate, but we also have to consider what are the effects on the U.S. deficit and if there are spillover effects on the way we consider taxation at the worldwide level,” Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Brussels.

“We will monitor that closely. We need to have a deep analysis,” he said, adding that the issue will be discussed on Tuesday at a regular meeting of EU finance ministers.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alison Williams

