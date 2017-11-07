FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tax plan seen a temporary economic boost, but a debt burden: Fitch
Sections
Featured
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 3:47 PM / in an hour

U.S. tax plan seen a temporary economic boost, but a debt burden: Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday a version of Republican House tax plan would pass the Congress, but it would result in only a short-lived boost for the U.S. economy and add significantly to the federal debt burden.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds sample tax forms as he promotes a newly unveiled Republican tax plan with House Republican leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The main short-term risk to United States’ AAA-rating from Fitch would be a failure to raise the debt ceiling by the first quarter of 2018 when the Treasury Department’s scope for extraordinary measures is expected to be exhausted, the rating agency said.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.