FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senator Flake concerned about tax plan impact on debt
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senator Flake concerned about tax plan impact on debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Jeff Flake on Thursday expressed concern about the Senate Republican tax proposal’s impact on the national debt.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) arrives for meeting about the Republican Tax Reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

In a statement, Flake did not say how he might vote on the proposal unveiled earlier Thursday. “I remain concerned over how the current tax reform proposals will grow the already staggering national debt by opting for short-term fixes while ignoring long-term problems for taxpayers and the economy,” he said.

Both the Senate and House tax cut plans would add about $1.5 trillion to the U.S. national debt over 10 years.

Lawmakers should achieve tax reform in a fiscally responsible manner, Flake said, adding that he looked forward to working with his colleagues ”to deliver on that goal.”  

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.