U.S. Senator Flake concerned about tax plan impact on debt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Jeff Flake on Thursday expressed concern about the Senate Republican tax proposal’s impact on the national debt.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) arrives for meeting about the Republican Tax Reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

In a statement, Flake did not say how he might vote on the proposal unveiled earlier Thursday. “I remain concerned over how the current tax reform proposals will grow the already staggering national debt by opting for short-term fixes while ignoring long-term problems for taxpayers and the economy,” he said.

Both the Senate and House tax cut plans would add about $1.5 trillion to the U.S. national debt over 10 years.

Lawmakers should achieve tax reform in a fiscally responsible manner, Flake said, adding that he looked forward to working with his colleagues ”to deliver on that goal.”