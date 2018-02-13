FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 12:54 PM / in 11 hours

Germany says too soon to evaluate Trump's 'reciprocal tax' idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy ministry said on Tuesday it was too soon to assess a suggestion from U.S. President Donald Trump that he wanted a ‘reciprocal tax’ against some trading partners, saying was unclear if concrete proposals would materialize.

Trump said on Monday he would push for such a tax against countries, including U.S. allies, that levy tariffs on American products but officials gave no further details.

“We have taken note of the announcement by President Trump and are closely watching further developments,” said a spokeswoman for the ministry.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

