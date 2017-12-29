FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in 33 minutes

Goldman expects $5 billion hit to quarterly earnings due to new tax law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Friday it expects fourth-quarter earnings to decrease by about $5 billion due to the new U.S. tax law signed by President Donald Trump last week.

Around two-thirds of the $5 billion decrease is due to repatriation tax, Goldman said in a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, the impact of the tax legislation may differ from the estimate, according to the bank.

    Congress last week approved a U.S. tax overhaul, the biggest in 30 years, which includes steep tax cuts for corporations and wealthy taxpayers.

    The new law significantly lowers the income tax rate for U.S. companies - to 21 percent from 35 percent - allowing them to repatriate cash from overseas, and modifies numerous deductions, among other changes.

    The tax overhaul will allow Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to bring back its $252.3 billion foreign cash pile without a major tax hit - a long-standing company goal.

    Drugmaker Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) last Friday also said it expects to incur tax expenses of $6 billion to $6.5 billion over time as it repatriates cash it has accumulated around the world because of the new law.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

