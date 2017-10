WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Senate Finance Committee said on Friday he doubted negotiators trying to craft a tax reform bill could reach President Donald Trump’s goal of dropping the U.S. corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I sincerely doubt that we will be able to get to that level on corporate tax rates,” Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, whose panel has jurisdiction over the U.S. tax code in the Senate, told CNBC.