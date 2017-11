WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans may include a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate in their version of the party’s tax cut plan, Republican Senator John Cornyn said on Thursday, adding that the bill should be on the chamber floor the last week of November.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’re taking a hard look at it,” Cornyn said after leaving a Senate Finance Committee, without offering any further details.