Pelosi says Democrats won't back short-term funding bill in Thursday vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday her party would not support a short-term government funding bill being brought up for a vote later in the day because it did not include any key Democratic priorities.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about tax reform during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Pelosi said Democrats were seeking funding for fighting opioid addiction, veterans, the children’s health program, community health centers, disaster funding and a fix for the problem of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Pelosi told a news briefing that “Democrats are not willing to shut government down,” but she also said her members “will not leave here without a ... fix” to the problem of illegal immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.