House to vote Friday on individual tax cuts: Republican tax chairman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on legislation that would make permanent President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for individuals, House tax committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Wednesday.
Brady told Reuters that House Republican leaders laid out the voting schedule for what Republicans call “Tax Reform 2.0” at a morning caucus meeting. Two related tax bills, on retirement savings and tax breaks for start-up companies, are due for votes on Thursday, Brady said.
Reporting by David Morgan