House to vote Friday on individual tax cuts: Republican tax chairman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on legislation that would make permanent President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for individuals, House tax committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) holds up a sample tax form as he speaks during a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts -/File Photo

Brady told Reuters that House Republican leaders laid out the voting schedule for what Republicans call “Tax Reform 2.0” at a morning caucus meeting. Two related tax bills, on retirement savings and tax breaks for start-up companies, are due for votes on Thursday, Brady said.