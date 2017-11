WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives took a major step toward the first U.S. tax overhaul in a generation on Thursday, by passing a comprehensive package of tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and Vice President Mike Pence depart the U.S. Capitol after a meeting to discuss tax legislation with House Republicans in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque