White House adviser Kudlow says more tax overhauls likely not immediate: Fox Business

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that a second phase to overhauling the U.S. tax system is not likely to be immediate, adding that he expected to see more concrete details on the plan next year.

Economic analyst Lawrence "Larry" Kudlow appears on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

It was possible for U.S. economic growth to reach 5 percent for at least a short period of time, Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network. The U.S. economy has grown about 2 percent a year since a recession ended in 2009.