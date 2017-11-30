Republican McCain to support 'far from perfect' Senate tax bill: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said on Thursday he will support the tax legislation under consideration by the Senate, saying he believes it will directly benefit all Americans.

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks with reporters before of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill. I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families,” McCain said in a statement.