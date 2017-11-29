No. 2 Republican in U.S. House sees conference on tax bill soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday the Senate would likely vote on its tax bill this week and that lawmakers from both chambers would get together “as quickly as possible” to resolve differences between their two bills.

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at news conference announcing the passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“I know the Senate is continuing to work hard to pass tax reform,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters. “We want to make sure we move to go to conference as quickly as possible.”