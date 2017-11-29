Senate to vote Wednesday on opening debate on tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote later Wednesday on whether to begin debate on a Republican tax bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“Today the Senate will take the next important step toward fixing the tax code and helping middle-class families keep more of their hard earned money,” McConnell, a Republican, said as he opened the Senate. Members would vote to begin debate on the bill, he added.

Democrats oppose the legislation, but only a simple majority is needed to start debate under special rules governing the tax legislation, which aims to cut taxes to businesses and individuals. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Senate.