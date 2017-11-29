FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate to vote Wednesday on opening debate on tax bill
Sections
Featured
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Supreme Court weighs major digital privacy case
Supreme Court
Supreme Court weighs major digital privacy case
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 29, 2017 / 5:32 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Senate to vote Wednesday on opening debate on tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote later Wednesday on whether to begin debate on a Republican tax bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“Today the Senate will take the next important step toward fixing the tax code and helping middle-class families keep more of their hard earned money,” McConnell, a Republican, said as he opened the Senate. Members would vote to begin debate on the bill, he added.

Democrats oppose the legislation, but only a simple majority is needed to start debate under special rules governing the tax legislation, which aims to cut taxes to businesses and individuals. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.