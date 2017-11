WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday the repeal of the Obamacare individual healthcare mandate was not a bargaining chip in negotiations over the Senate tax legislation.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news conference to introduce the Republican tax reform plan at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“This is all about getting this passed in the Senate. This isn’t a bargaining chip, the president thinks we should get rid of it and I think we should get rid of it,” Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday. “It’s an unfair tax on poor people.”