Treasury chief sees 'competitive' corporate tax rate: CNBC
September 12, 2017 / 1:35 PM / a month ago

Treasury chief sees 'competitive' corporate tax rate: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 15 percent corporate tax rate backed by President Donald Trump may not be possible, but businesses will see a “competitive” rate as Republicans push their tax reform plan through Congress, the U.S. treasury secretary said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin gestures during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Ideally, he’d like to get it down to 15 percent. I don’t know if we’ll be able to achieve that given the budget issues, but we’re going to get this down to a very competitive level,” Steven Mnuchin said, speaking at an conference hosted by CNBC.

Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey

