FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Business News
January 5, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morgan Stanley to take $1.25 billion hit in fourth-quarter from tax bill

Diptendu Lahiri

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Friday it would take a $1.25 billion hit in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a cut in corporate tax rate as part of the U.S. tax code overhaul.

The net blow of the bill to the bank will include about a $1.4 billion net discrete tax provision, mainly due to the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lowered corporate tax rate, the company said in a filing.

It would be offset by $160 million in other positive effects, Morgan Stanley added.(bit.ly/2m0QVsB)

    The sweeping tax code changes enacted in late December cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent and were expected to mean short-term pain, but long-term gain for U.S.-based corporations.

    Scores of large companies, including big banks such as Citigroup (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), have socked away an estimated $2.8 trillion overseas in recent years.

    The one-time tax on those earnings is expected to raise $339 billion in federal revenues over the coming decade, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), a nonpartisan research arm of the U.S. Congress.

    Morgan Stanley’s arch rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) had said on Dec. 29 it expects its fourth-quarter earnings to decrease by about $5 billion due to repatriation tax, the cost of moving money from foreign countries to the U.S., Goldman said in a filing.

    Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.