Mulvaney says U.S. tax bill votes could be Tuesday, Wednesday: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday he believed votes on tax overhaul legislation could occur in the Senate and House of Representatives as early as Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

FILE PHOTO: Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where he began work earlier in the day after being named acting director by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We’re very cautiously optimistic with some great news coming out of the Hill in the last 12, 24 hours,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC. While the compromise bill has not been finalized, he said, “If they stay on that schedule we could have a vote in the Senate as early as Tuesday of next week and in the House as early as Wednesday.”