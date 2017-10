WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Monday that she was leaning toward a “yes” vote on a Senate budget resolution intended to facilitate the passage of tax reform legislation later this year.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks to reporters after the Senate approved $15.25 billion in aid for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey along with measures that would fund the federal government and raise its borrowing limit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“I am leaning ‘yes,'” Murkowski told reporters. But she added that her final decision would depend on what amendments are added to the budget resolution before it comes up for final passage.