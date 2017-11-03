FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wind turbine maker Vestas disappointed by Republican tax bill
November 3, 2017 / 9:15 AM / in 2 hours

Wind turbine maker Vestas disappointed by Republican tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Republican tax bill, which includes cuts to U.S. wind energy tax credits is “disappointing”, the world’s biggest wind turbine maker Vestas said on Friday.

The tax credit scheme is considered critical to enabling wind projects to compete with fossil fuel plants and the wind energy industry has said the proposed cuts put $50 billion in planned investment at risk.

“The U.S. House of Representatives’ proposed tax bill includes rolling back the bi-partisan 2015 PTC phase-out and is, although only a proposal that still has to be reconciled with the Senate, disappointing,” Vestas said in a statement.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
