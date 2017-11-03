Wind turbine maker Vestas disappointed by Republican tax bill

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Republican tax bill, which includes cuts to U.S. wind energy tax credits is “disappointing”, the world’s biggest wind turbine maker Vestas said on Friday.

The tax credit scheme is considered critical to enabling wind projects to compete with fossil fuel plants and the wind energy industry has said the proposed cuts put $50 billion in planned investment at risk.

“The U.S. House of Representatives’ proposed tax bill includes rolling back the bi-partisan 2015 PTC phase-out and is, although only a proposal that still has to be reconciled with the Senate, disappointing,” Vestas said in a statement.