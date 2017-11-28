Factbox: Republican senators to watch in tax bill fight

(Reuters) - Republican Senator Ron Johnson on Tuesday was demanding more favorable treatment for “pass-through” businesses as a condition for supporting his party’s tax bill, making him one of a handful of senators to watch as the bill advances in the U.S. Congress.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress want to pass a tax bill by the end of 2017. Here is a list of Republicans whose votes they must court to make that happen.

RON JOHNSON

The Wisconsin senator surprised colleagues earlier this month by becoming the first Republican to announce opposition to the tax plan. That earned him a telephone call from Trump.

Johnson, formerly chief executive of a polyester and plastics manufacturer, said the legislation unfairly helps corporations over small enterprises organized as non-corporate “pass-throughs.” These include partnerships and sole proprietorships and account for most U.S. business. Johnson has said he hopes changes could be made to win his support.

STEVE DAINES

The Montana senator said in a statement on Monday he opposes the current version of the tax bill because it helps corporations more than other kinds of businesses.

“I want to see changes to the tax cut bill that ensure Main Street businesses are not put at a competitive disadvantage against large corporations,” he said. “Before I can support this bill, this improvement needs to be made.”

SUSAN COLLINS

The moderate Maine senator has said she has qualms about Senate leaders’ plan to include repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate in the tax bill. The mandate requires people to buy health insurance or face a penalty.

Collins said her staff’s research showed that for some middle-class Americans, higher insurance costs stemming from repeal of the mandate would outweigh any tax cut benefits.

She was among three Republicans who voted in July to block a Republican attempt to dismantle Obamacare, Democratic former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

BOB CORKER

The Tennessee senator, a Trump critic who is not running for re-election, has not taken a firm position on the tax bill.

As a deficit hawk, his main concern is red ink - the tax bill is expected to add $1.4 trillion to the national debt over 10 years. He says he is working with leaders to try to find a solution to that problem.

Corker and Trump have openly feuded in recent weeks, with Corker calling the White House an “adult day care center” after Trump attacked Corker repeatedly on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

JOHN MCCAIN

The Arizona maverick and former presidential nominee said Monday he was still undecided and concerned about “a lot of things” in the tax plan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The war hero infuriated Trump when he joined Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in voting against the Senate bill last summer to repeal Obamacare.

McCain, who is still working after a diagnosis of brain cancer, has said he has almost no working relationship with Trump and has criticized the administration.

LISA MURKOWSKI

The Alaska senator wants to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, to oil and gas drilling.

A committee she heads has passed legislation to open the ANWR to oil drilling, and the measure is expected to be attached to the tax bill. But Murkowski voted against three attempts to dismantle Obamacare, so the combination of the tax bill with a repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate may give her pause.

JEFF FLAKE

The senator from Arizona, a vocal Trump critic who is not seeking re-election in 2018, has issued a statement saying he was worried about the tax bill’s impact on the national debt.

Trump has tweeted that he expects Flake to be a “no” on the tax bill “because his political career anyway is ‘toast.'”

JAMES LANKFORD

The Oklahoma senator, another conservative Republican, told reporters Monday he questions whether tax revenues from economic growth will compensate for the plan’s increase in the national deficit.

“I‘m not opposed to tax reform, but we need to do it right,” Lankford said, suggesting that some kind of backup plan is needed “if the revenues aren’t coming in”.

JERRY MORAN

The Kansas senator is also wary of the impact on the national debt, pointing to his own state’s recent experience of fiscal problems following tax cuts.

“We don’t want to increase the debt and deficit as a result of tax cuts,” he said on Saturday, according to the Topeka Capital Journal.

Moran also would prefer the Senate drop the repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate. A representative for Moran said the senator was “determined to pass tax reform” and was working with colleagues to do so.