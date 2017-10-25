FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rubio says tax bill likely to include expanded child credit
Sections
Featured
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Farewell, Fats
Entertainment
Farewell, Fats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 25, 2017 / 3:43 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Rubio says tax bill likely to include expanded child credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that tax legislation is likely to include an expanded child tax credit, adding that any reform without such a change would not truly provide relief for the middle class.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks at a press conference about the ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria at the Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“My sense is it will be in the underlying bill,” Rubio told reporters, adding that he would try to ensure that the credit could be refunded against payroll taxes, not just federal income taxes. “It looks like it’s settling back to about $2,000 and that’s about as low as we can go.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.