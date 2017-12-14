FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says will work with Rubio on child tax credit
December 14, 2017

White House says will work with Rubio on child tax credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would continue to work with Republican Senator Marco Rubio as he seeks a further expansion of a child tax credit in a tax overhaul bill, but that it was proud lawmakers were already considering doubling it.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks at a press conference at the Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“We’re really proud of the work that we’ve done already, up until this point with Senator Rubio, already doubling the child tax credit,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “We’re going to continue working with the senator, but we think we’ve made great strides.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

