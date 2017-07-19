FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
House to write tax reform bill this fall: House speaker
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 19, 2017 / 3:55 PM / a month ago

House to write tax reform bill this fall: House speaker

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters at the Republican National Committee in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will start drafting legislation to overhaul the nation's tax code after lawmakers' upcoming summer recess, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

"The budget that's going through Congress now is just the budget, it's not the actual tax reform bill. That's something that will be written in the fall," Ryan said in an interview with Wisconsin-based WBEL-AM Radio's "The Stan Milam Show."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.