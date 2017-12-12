FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan says he believes upbeat Treasury tax study
December 12, 2017 / 4:01 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

House Speaker Ryan says he believes upbeat Treasury tax study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday defended a one-page analysis by the Treasury Department that asserted a tax plan pushed by the Republican-led Congress would pay for itself in 10 years.

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks during a news conference with other House Republican leaders on Capitol Hill today. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I think that estimate makes a lot of sense. ... I do believe the Treasury when they say that this is going to unleash a lot of economic growth, which will accrue more revenues,” Ryan told reporters. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, called the estimate “fake math” on Monday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander

