Ryan says tax reform outline reflects consensus of lawmakers, administration
#Politics
September 13, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a month ago

Ryan says tax reform outline reflects consensus of lawmakers, administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) leave after a news conference following a closed conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he was confident President Donald Trump would push for conservative tax reform and that an outline of a plan to be presented next week reflects consensus between tax writers in Congress and the Trump administration.

“On the week of Sept 25, there’s going to be an outline that is released which reflects the consensus of the tax-writing committees - Ways and Means and Finance - and the administration,” Ryan said at a news conference. “Then the tax writing committees are going to take feedback and input and then they’re going to go produce their bills in the weeks ahead. And so this is the beginning of the process.”

Asked if he was confident Trump would push for conservative reform, given his cooperation with Democrats last week on the debt ceiling, Ryan said, “Yes.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

