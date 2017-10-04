FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmakers mulling fourth tax bracket for high earners: House Speaker
October 4, 2017

U.S. lawmakers mulling fourth tax bracket for high earners: House Speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that Republican lawmakers were considering a fourth tax bracket of 35 percent to 39.6 percent for high-income earners as part of their reform plan, which initially aimed for just three tax brackets.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. on September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“There is a discussion that the (House) Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee are looking at whether or not to have a fourth bracket for very high-income earners ... so that you can make sure that the tax relief really goes to middle-income tax payers,” Ryan said in a discussion with former Speaker Newt Gingrich streamed on Facebook.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
