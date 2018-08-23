U.S. Treasury proposes rule to enforce cap on state and local tax deduction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday released new regulations to enforce a cap on federal deductions for state and local tax payments that states have sought to circumvent by allowing taxpayers to make donations to public education and other services.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The Republican tax law enacted in December capped at $10,000 the deduction taxpayers can claim on their federal tax return for state and local tax payments, including property and income taxes, known as SALT. The deduction was previously unlimited.