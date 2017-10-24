Schumer cites 'untruths' by Trump, Republicans on tax plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in the Senate were not being truthful about what their tax plan does and how it would affect Americans, referring to a charge by Republican Senator Bob Corker that Trump routinely told untruths.

Senate Minority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Unfortunately what the president says about tax reform has been correctly characterized by Senator Corker as ‘untruths.’ And Corker was being kind,” Schumer told reporters. “What the president says and what the Republican plan does are polar opposites.”