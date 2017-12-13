Schumer: delay tax overhaul vote until new Alabama senator seated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will urge Republicans on Wednesday to delay a vote on pending tax overhaul legislation until the new U.S. senator from Alabama, a Democrat, is seated, Schumer’s office said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to the media following a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Schumer wants to slow down the legislation, which Republican leaders want to vote on before Christmas, so Democrat Doug Jones, who won an upset victory in deeply conservative Alabama on Tuesday night, can cast a vote in the closely divided chamber.