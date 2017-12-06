FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate to vote later on Wednesday to work with House on tax bill: McConnell
#Politics
December 6, 2017 / 3:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate to vote later on Wednesday to work with House on tax bill: McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote later on Wednesday on whether to send its tax legislation to a conference to hammer out differences with the U.S. House of Representatives’ version of the plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a press conference following the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Speaking on the chamber’s floor, McConnell also said Congress later this week would pass a short-term continuing resolution measure to continue funding the federal government while lawmakers work on a longer-term spending bill. He did not give any dates.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

