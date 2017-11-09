U.S. Senate Republican tax proposal diverges from House bill on cuts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans are unveiling a tax proposal that differs markedly on corporate, business and individual tax cuts from legislation unveiled by their counterparts in the House of Representatives, Republican aides said on Thursday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to reporters after a meeting about the Republican Tax Reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The Senate proposal delays a corporate tax rate cut to 20 percent by a year, provides small-business owners with a deduction rather than a special business rate and maintains seven tax brackets for individuals while lowering the rate for top earners to 38.5 percent from 39.6 percent, said the aides from the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.