House Republican unveils tax bill to aid hurricane victims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican tax law writer in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled new tax legislation on Friday that he said would help people cope with hurricane devastation in Texas, Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and other areas.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“My bill specifically helps hurricane victims keep more of their paycheck, deduct more of the cost of their...property damage and have more affordable and immediate access to money they have saved for their retirement,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement accompanying the measure.

“The legislation will also encourage even more Americans to donate generously to help those in need,” he added.