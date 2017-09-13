FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump wants to work with Schumer, Pelosi on tax reform: White House
September 13, 2017 / 6:32 PM / a month ago

Trump wants to work with Schumer, Pelosi on tax reform: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives’ top Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night to discuss tax reform and other items on the legislative agenda, the White House said.

The president will meet the two top Democrats “for bipartisan discussions on the upcoming legislative agenda, with a focus on tax reform,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

