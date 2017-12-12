FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to meet House, Senate tax cut negotiators Wednesday: White House
December 12, 2017 / 11:23 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Trump to meet House, Senate tax cut negotiators Wednesday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday will host congressional negotiators for lunch to discuss their progress toward tax cut legislation, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The lunch will take place ahead of a speech on tax cuts Trump is to deliver.

“Tomorrow afternoon the president will host the House and Senate conferees for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act... for lunch at the White House to discuss the progress they have made towards delivering historic tax reform for the American people,” said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

