Trump says tax reform package will be revenue neutral due to economic growth
September 14, 2017 / 7:46 PM / a month ago

Trump says tax reform package will be revenue neutral due to economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that the tax reform package being crafted by lawmakers will be revenue neutral if economic growth spurred by the legislation is taken into consideration.

In a briefing on Air Force One, Trump also said he continues to have confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his economic adviser Gary Cohn, who are both helping with the tax reform push.

Reporting by James Oliphant; writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

