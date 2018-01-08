Visa to boost contribution to U.S.-based employees' retirement plan

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) said on Monday it would increase contributions to its U.S.-based employees’ retirement savings plans as the world’s largest payment processor benefits from a new tax law.

The company will increase its 401(k) match to 5 percent of salary, up from 3 percent, which will take effect in late February.

The contribution is applicable only to Visa’s U.S. employees, but the company said it is exploring other global employee benefits and investments.