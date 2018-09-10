FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

House Republicans release second round of proposed tax cuts

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday released plans for a second round of tax cuts, which follow comprehensive tax legislation enacted in December.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is lit at sunset in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The three pieces of legislation proposed by Republicans on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee would make permanent lower individual rates, eliminate the maximum age for some contributions to retirement accounts and allow new businesses to write off more start-up costs, among other provisions.

Reporting By Amanda Becker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
