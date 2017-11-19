Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday she wants changes in the U.S. Senate tax reform legislation that would bring more relief to middle income Americans.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“I want to see changes in that bill and I think there will be changes,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The House of Representatives version of the legislation keeps a top income tax rate of 39.6 percent for people who make $1 million or more a year. “That’s a change that I’d like to see be made in the Senate bill so that we can skew more of the relief to middle income tax,” Collins said.