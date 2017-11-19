FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill
November 19, 2017 / 3:02 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday she wants changes in the U.S. Senate tax reform legislation that would bring more relief to middle income Americans.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“I want to see changes in that bill and I think there will be changes,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The House of Representatives version of the legislation keeps a top income tax rate of 39.6 percent for people who make $1 million or more a year. “That’s a change that I’d like to see be made in the Senate bill so that we can skew more of the relief to middle income tax,” Collins said.

Reporting by Caren Bohan and Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
