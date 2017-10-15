FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 15, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 5 days

Republican Senator Collins likely 'yes' vote to advance tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Susan Collins, who helped torpedo President Donald Trump’s effort to repeal Obamacare, said on Sunday she was leaning towards a ‘yes’ vote on the Senate budget resolution to advance tax reform.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins speaks at the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce's Quarterly Business Breakfast in Rockport, Maine, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Joel Page

“I am likely a yes on that budget. I very much want to see tax reform,” Collins said on ABC’s “This Week” news program.

The Senate is expected to vote on the fiscal 2018 measure this week. The resolution contains a legislative tool that could facilitate adoption of a tax reform bill later this year.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
