Tax fight clouds prospects for passing budget in House
October 25, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Tax fight clouds prospects for passing budget in House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican infighting over a state and local income tax provision that could be part of tax legislation this year is “an issue of concern” hanging over a budget measure scheduled for a vote on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at the Values Voter Summit of the Family Research Council in Washington, U.S. October 13, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“The shared goal is to work together to address the issue and move forward,” the aide to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said on Wednesday when asked by Reuters whether there might not be enough Republican supporters to pass a fiscal 2018 budget resolution on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish

