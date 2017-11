WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans next week to discuss their party’s efforts to pass tax reform legislation, the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

U.S. Senator John Barrasso said in a statement that Trump will meet with Republican senators at their weekly luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.