U.S. House could vote on new tax bill before October 1: panel chairman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee charged with drafting the next chapter of tax legislation, informally called “tax reform 2.0” said on Thursday that he would release a draft of the bill next week and he expects a full chamber vote on it by Oct. 1.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) holds up a sample tax form as he speaks during a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We expect to go to a markup next week on 2.0 and we’ll be releasing the text before that,” Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters. “We expect that to come to the House floor before September is out.”

During a “markup,” a committee puts the finishing touches on a bill and approves sending it to the full House to consider.