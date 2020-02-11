FTC demands data about acquisitions from Google, Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS/File Photos/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has issued special orders to five big tech companies — Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) — to provide information about mergers that were too small to report to antitrust agencies, the agency said on Tuesday.

The orders were issued as part of a study that the agency is doing into whether the companies buy up nascent or potential competitors, the agency said in a statement.

“This initiative will enable the commission to take a closer look at acquisitions in this important sector, and also to evaluate whether the federal agencies are getting adequate notice of transactions that might harm competition,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement.