Factbox: U.S. Democrats on House antitrust panel scored biggest Big Tech donations

(Reuters) - When the four CEOs of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google testify before the U.S. House committee dedicated to antitrust on Wednesday, they will address lawmakers to whom their companies and employees have given a collective $67,300 in this election cycle.

The CEOs are Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Tim Cook (Apple) and Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc’s Google).

Amazon and Google led the way with donations for the 2020 election cycle while Apple’s PAC (political action committee) made no donations to members on this particular committee.

Here are the details according to the Center for Responsive Politics and the Federal Election Commission:

AMAZON.COM:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $4.4 million

DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS

Representative David Cicilline:

Amazon’s PAC - $2,500

Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky - $2,800

Amazon logistics chief Dave Clark - $2,800

Amazon CEO of Global Consumer Jeff Wilke - $2,800

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky - $1,500

Representative Joe Neguse:

Amazon’s PAC - $3,000

Representative Hank Johnson:

Amazon’s PAC - $3,500

Representative Jamie Raskin:

Amazon’s PAC - $3,500

Representative Val Demings:

Amazon’s PAC - $4,500

DONATIONS TO REPUBLICANS

Representative Ken Buck:

Amazon’s PAC - $2,500

Representative Kelly Armstrong:

Amazon’s PAC - $2,500

Representative Greg Steube:

Amazon’s PAC - $2,500

Amazon’s PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $34,400

GOOGLE:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $1.7 million

DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS

Representative David Cicilline:

Google’s PAC - $6,500

Representative Joe Neguse:

Google’s PAC - $6,500

Representative Hank Johnson:

Google’s PAC - $2,500

Representative Mary Scanlon:

Google’s PAC - $2,000

DONATIONS TO REPUBLICANS

Representative Ken Buck:

Google’s PAC - $5,000

Representative Greg Steube:

Google’s PAC - $1,000

Google’s PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $23,500

FACEBOOK:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $4.8 million

DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS

Representative Val Demings:

Facebook’s PAC - $1,000

Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg - $2,800

Representative Lucy McBath:

Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg - $5,600

Facebook’s PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $9,400

APPLE:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $1.5 million

Apple did not have its PAC make donations to any committee members.