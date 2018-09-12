FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Amazon, Apple, others to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy September 26

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Executives from AT&T Inc, Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Charter Communications Inc are scheduled to testify about consumer data privacy before a U.S. Senate panel on Sept. 26, according to a congressional statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

“This hearing will provide leading technology companies and internet service providers an opportunity to explain their approaches to privacy, how they plan to address new requirements from the European Union and California, and what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation,” said Republican U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
