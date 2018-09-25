U.S. Justice Department meeting with state officials focused on data privacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department “listening session” with state attorneys general on Tuesday focused on how tech companies handle user data and whether privacy issues can be addressed using antitrust law, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

FILE PHOTO: The Department of Justice (DOJ) logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference in New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The group made no immediate plans to file any case or open any investigation, Becerra said after the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

“The conversation really zeroed in on privacy,” he said. “We talked about having some more conversation. ... The principle conversation revolved around privacy and antitrust.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks to the Office of Justice Programs' National Institute of Justice Opioid Research Summit in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

Before the meeting, the discussion was expected to focus on companies like Facebook Inc , Twitter Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc , which have been accused by some conservatives of seeking to exclude their ideas.

The meeting, first announced on Sept. 5, was called by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss whether social media companies have intentionally stifled “the free exchange of ideas.”

It followed criticisms by President Donald Trump of social media outlets, alleging unfair treatment of conservatives.

Becerra said he expects a larger group of state attorneys general to address the issue at an upcoming meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General.