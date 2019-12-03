Kremlin says free market cannot be stopped after FBI raises fears over Russian apps

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting, dedicated to the upcoming televised phone-in of Russian President Vladimir Putin with citizens, in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not think it was possible to stop free market competition after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said it considered any mobile app developed in Russia to be a “potential counterintelligence threat”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked about a statement by the FBI on Monday in response to a U.S. lawmaker’s query about face-editing photo app FaceApp.