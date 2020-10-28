Lawmakers ask if White House pressured FCC on social media rules

FILE PHOTO: Ajit Pai, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two key U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai if the White House was involved in his decision to move forward with new regulations limiting key social media legal protections.

Representatives Frank Pallone and Mike Doyle demanded Pai disclose if he had any contact with the White House or the Trump campaign before his announcement.

Pai did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday but told reporters on Tuesday he did not feel any pressure from the White House.